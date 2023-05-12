A post about Cyan Boujee sparked a debate on social media after someone claimed she left with a guy she just met at a farmer's market

The influencer became a hot topic on Twitter when the tweep who goes by the user name @Thee_Cherri gushed over Cyan Boujee's realness

While the tweet had some users praising Cyan Boujee's for going after what she wants, others were left concerned about her safety

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media influencer and content creator Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, caused a buzz on Twitter for her spicy love life.

Cyan became the topic of the day after @Thee_Cherri posted that the content creator didn't waste time when she left with a guy she barely knew.

"Cyan is so real, I love her... She went to farmers market, met a guy there, left with him, slept at his place and got mavuso."

Many Mzansi young women flocked to the comment section and praised Cyan Boujee for keeping it real. However, the gentleman were left with a bad taste in their mouths, judging by the comments under the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@GmLinkn said:

"Women have the right to do as they please with their bodies. But this is not it. There are young girls here who will start think it's okay to leave with strangers as long as you get money from them or they look like money. SA ain't safe, let's not normalise this and publicise this."

@Sphamndla1610 shared the same views:

"Women glorifying another woman objectifying herself, putting herself for sale out there… We as society must not believe this to be true about women because it’s offensive. Thinking you can buy a woman's time is wrong until she wants to make money? Nina."

The 21-year-old club hostess has not commented.

Cyan Boujee always dragged in controversies

Earlier this year Cyan Boujee lambasted fellow her DJ, Sithelo Shozi in a viral video. The two got into a battle of words after Sithelo Shozi took a jab at Cyan Boujee's home cleaning vlogs.

According to The Citizen, Cyan Boujee replied to Sithelo Shozi with a video after she suggested that the content creator is dirty.

Sithelo Shozi, mother of 3, goes after Cyan Boujee, the influencer

Cyan Boujee did not mince her words when she accused Sithelo Shozi of terrorising men for their money in a video on social media.

In response, Sithelo laughed off the diss vlog. According to Sunday World, media personality Anele Mdoda called Shozi about a gig on The Masked Singer SA after watching her on television.

Andile Mpisane appear in Durban court for kidnapping his child

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that soccer star Andile Mpisane and his baby mama, Sithelo Shozi, allegedly appeared in the Durban Point Family Court on May 8.

This comes after Sithelo Shozi accused Andile Mpisana of kidnapping their daughter 'Baby Flo' which had her baby daddy charged with child abduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News