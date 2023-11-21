AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have opened up about their marriage since their son was massacred

The pair have been holding each other's hands since their son's tragic death was highly publicised

Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn were seen hand-in-hand again, walking on the SAMA29 stage to collect another of their son's posthumous awards

The parents of the Megacy, Mama Lynn and her fun-loving husband Uncle Tony, have shared how their relationship strengthened after their son's brutal death outside a Durban restaurant in February.

Uncle Tony and Lynn Forbes have opened up about the relationship after AKA's death. Images: @akaworldwide, @lynnforbesza, @tonydforbes

Tony and Lynn Forbes talk about their family life post-AKA's death

His parents got candid about how his death strengthened their marriage and everyone in their family. Tony Forbes told TshisaLIVE:

“Losing Kiernan has brought us closer as a family. The thing about family is it's not just about blood family, it's also about his friends. I have gained sons and daughters.”

Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn find new hobbies following AKA's death

The sports-loving man confessed that he visits clubs that he used to frequent to feel closer to his son, but his confession dragged criticism.

Meanwhile, his wife, Lynn Forbes, started a podcast called Outspoken Owls to tackle challenges faced by middle-aged women, all in the name of coping with his death.

Tony and Lynn accept AKA's posthumous SAMA29 gongs

Uncle Tony walked hand-in-hand with his wife Lynn on the SAMA29 stage to accept the many posthumous awards for AKA. Glammy shared some of the moments in a video, saying:

"Your legacy lives on son. Congratulations on your awards, and thank you #SAMA29.

"Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Engineered Album. The Megacy celebrates you. Hands up for your victory lap."

Check out her post below:

Nadia Nakai wants to have kids one day

In a related story on Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, expressed the extent of her loneliness with just her dog.

She said she would like to have a family in the future and would hate living on her own.

