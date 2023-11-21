Uncle Tony and Lynn Forbes Get Candid About Their Marriage After AKA’s Death: “Brought Us Closer”
- AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have opened up about their marriage since their son was massacred
- The pair have been holding each other's hands since their son's tragic death was highly publicised
- Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn were seen hand-in-hand again, walking on the SAMA29 stage to collect another of their son's posthumous awards
The parents of the Megacy, Mama Lynn and her fun-loving husband Uncle Tony, have shared how their relationship strengthened after their son's brutal death outside a Durban restaurant in February.
Tony and Lynn Forbes talk about their family life post-AKA's death
His parents got candid about how his death strengthened their marriage and everyone in their family. Tony Forbes told TshisaLIVE:
“Losing Kiernan has brought us closer as a family. The thing about family is it's not just about blood family, it's also about his friends. I have gained sons and daughters.”
Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn find new hobbies following AKA's death
The sports-loving man confessed that he visits clubs that he used to frequent to feel closer to his son, but his confession dragged criticism.
Meanwhile, his wife, Lynn Forbes, started a podcast called Outspoken Owls to tackle challenges faced by middle-aged women, all in the name of coping with his death.
Tony and Lynn accept AKA's posthumous SAMA29 gongs
Uncle Tony walked hand-in-hand with his wife Lynn on the SAMA29 stage to accept the many posthumous awards for AKA. Glammy shared some of the moments in a video, saying:
"Your legacy lives on son. Congratulations on your awards, and thank you #SAMA29.
"Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Engineered Album. The Megacy celebrates you. Hands up for your victory lap."
Check out her post below:
Nadia Nakai wants to have kids one day
In a related story on Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, expressed the extent of her loneliness with just her dog.
She said she would like to have a family in the future and would hate living on her own.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News