Global site navigation

Uncle Tony and Lynn Forbes Get Candid About Their Marriage After AKA’s Death: “Brought Us Closer”
Celebrities

Uncle Tony and Lynn Forbes Get Candid About Their Marriage After AKA’s Death: “Brought Us Closer”

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • AKA's parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, have opened up about their marriage since their son was massacred
  • The pair have been holding each other's hands since their son's tragic death was highly publicised
  • Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn were seen hand-in-hand again, walking on the SAMA29 stage to collect another of their son's posthumous awards

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

The parents of the Megacy, Mama Lynn and her fun-loving husband Uncle Tony, have shared how their relationship strengthened after their son's brutal death outside a Durban restaurant in February.

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes have collected his posthumous SAMA29 gongs.
Uncle Tony and Lynn Forbes have opened up about the relationship after AKA's death. Images: @akaworldwide, @lynnforbesza, @tonydforbes
Source: Instagram

Tony and Lynn Forbes talk about their family life post-AKA's death

His parents got candid about how his death strengthened their marriage and everyone in their family. Tony Forbes told TshisaLIVE:

“Losing Kiernan has brought us closer as a family. The thing about family is it's not just about blood family, it's also about his friends. I have gained sons and daughters.”

Read also

Costa Titch: More tributes pour in after Lara Langveld's appreciation post for Chris Brown

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Uncle Tony and Mama Lynn find new hobbies following AKA's death

The sports-loving man confessed that he visits clubs that he used to frequent to feel closer to his son, but his confession dragged criticism.

Meanwhile, his wife, Lynn Forbes, started a podcast called Outspoken Owls to tackle challenges faced by middle-aged women, all in the name of coping with his death.

Tony and Lynn accept AKA's posthumous SAMA29 gongs

Uncle Tony walked hand-in-hand with his wife Lynn on the SAMA29 stage to accept the many posthumous awards for AKA. Glammy shared some of the moments in a video, saying:

"Your legacy lives on son. Congratulations on your awards, and thank you #SAMA29.
"Male Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Engineered Album. The Megacy celebrates you. Hands up for your victory lap."

Read also

OnlyFans rocks engagement: Man tells brother about fiance's account on notorious website

Check out her post below:

Nadia Nakai wants to have kids one day

In a related story on Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, expressed the extent of her loneliness with just her dog.

She said she would like to have a family in the future and would hate living on her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel