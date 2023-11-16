A man on Twitter wrote a dramatic story about his brother's love life, saying he wanted people's advice

The lady shared a hat about finding out that his sibling's future wife was active on OnlyFans, a multimedia platform

The thread on X (Twitter) got lots of attention as people shared their two cents about the relationship drama

A man shared his story about exposing his brother's fiancé. The X user posted a wild tale about finding out a secret, and some thought it was fictional.

A man on X (Twitter) told his brother about his fiancé's OnlyFans. Image: Dean Mitchell/ Alvarez

The tweet received over 500,000 likes. Most in the comments section were divided as some thought the man was spinning tall tales.

Man claims brother's fiancé has Only Fans

An X user shared a viral tweet asking if he should tell his brother after finding his future wife's OnlyFans. He shared an update that he delivered the message and that his brother confronted the fiancé.

SA doubt story

Many people were in disbelief after reading the facts. Online users questioned whether the man was telling the truth.

@BapiNtshan89832

"I expect you to produce a blockbuster. You are such a creative."

@Tibatiba__ said:

"Why did you think it was a wise decision to tell him in the first place?""

@Lumkagirl commented:

"You must write short stories this is good."

@FortuneSyke speculated:

"Sounds like your bro is about to forgive her."

@REECEALJ

"Telling your brother's fairs. But telling your brother for retweets and likes, then turning his divorce and wife’s business into a thread for engagement to get paid off of, nasty work."

Mzasi fascinated by love scandals

Many people love to discuss other people's lives. A Twitter post went viral as it was screenshots of a woman seeing a married man.

The drama unfolded when the co-worker texted the man about his work schedule, but the girlfriend smelled something fishy in the air. The drama unfolded when the co-worker texted the man about his work schedule, but the girlfriend smelled something fishy in the air.

