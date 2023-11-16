An Ethiopian woman separated from her mother for 15 years was finally reunited after being sold and shipped off to America

She was sent to the USA when she was only six years old and she discovered her mother had placed her in an orphanage, unaware of the consequences

The young woman's story has trended on TikTok to raise awareness against international adoption

A woman was reunited with her mother after being human trafficked. Images: @kalkidantems

An Ethiopian woman has rediscovered her roots after being sent to the US as a kid without her biological family's knowledge.

Woman reunites with family

In the TikTok video shared by @kalkidantems, she shared her story of her mother being tricked because she was uneducated. The young lady claims an American agency took her away, placing her in an orphanage under the guise of providing an education.

For 15 years, the young woman and her siblings endured the pain of separation while her mother did everything to find them. In 2017, a life-changing email with a familiar face missing reached the Ethiopian woman.

Her mother, determined to find her lost child, had been searching for years. The long-awaited reunion unfolded, marking the end of a heartbreaking chapter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens moved by TikTok video

The young woman is now trying to raise awareness against international adoptions. Her story sheds light on such practices' complexities and unintended consequences, urging a reevaluation of the systems that can lead to prolonged family separations.

Through her advocacy, she hopes to prevent other families from enduring the pain of unnecessary and long separation.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Christine k said:

"Another day to cry with strangers online."

@John Daniels commented:

"I can’t imagine how healing that hug must have felt. So happy for you."

@crankybean369 shared:

"She looks like she's trying to hug you for all the years she couldn't. A beautiful moment."

@JazzyB9481 explained:

"This was such an extremely vulnerable moment, thank you for sharing it with us."

@Star said:

"Our need for our mothers is primal."

Adopted man reuniting with biological family goes viral

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a man who was adopted and documented the moment he met his biological family for the first time in a viral video.

The clip showed him meeting different members from his parents' side and giving them truckloads of love. Social media users shared similar journeys and were happy he found his home after a long time.

