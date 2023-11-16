A woman posted a TikTok montage showing what wearing a wig did to her hair and it went viral

The lady posted pictures of her hairline after using a wig glue brand sold in South Africa, and other people could relate

Many people were shocked to see how much the TikTokker's hairline deteriorated over a short period of time

A woman posted her experience with wig glue. The lady posted pictures showing that things bad got after just days of wearing a wig.

A woman's TikTok post documented what wig glue did to her hairline. Image: @candy_lerah

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's hairline received over 26K likes. Many people commented, curious to know how things went wrong.

Woman shares bad experience with hair glue

@candy_lerah posted that her hairline was ruined because of bond glue. In a video, she showed that her hairline had a line, and it only got darker.

SA discusses wig glue

Many people shared their own recommendations about the best wig glue to use. Others admitted that they had the same experience after using a wig for the first time.

Briefly News contacted the wig glue brand in question and awaits their reponse.

rebaona said:

"Yohhh nami I went through this and it was my first installation, never again, I'm good thanks!"

BärbieDoll Fräñs wrote:

"I had a black line from that glue... I had to take a break from using and installing. I'm fine now."

Riia added:

"I thought I was the only one who reacts badly to this glue. I hope you heal soon."

Buhle_Tsotetsi commented:

"I’m also crying because ghost bond?"

MANZI said:

"I was like this a month ago until I started using Vitamin E cream, it works wonders."

Wig disasters go TikTok viral

There are other issues that come up to do with wigs. Some ladies explained that it's a trend for their wigs to get stolen while in the Johannesburg CBD.

