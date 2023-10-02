Nadia Nakai opened up about her desire to have kids of her own in the near future

The More Drugs hitmaker shared that after the death of her lover AKA, she has been alone with her dog all the time

The rapper said that she longed to have her own family and not end up living on her own

Rapper Nadia Nakai said she would love to have kids of her own in future. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai gets real with her fans and followers. The star revealed that she won't want to expand her family one day in the near future.

Nadia Nakai wants to have kids

After being judged for her raunchy dancing in remembrance of her lover AKA, Nadia Nakai opened up about her desire to expand her family and not be alone in this world.

According to sahiphopmag, the rapper said during an interview that she is keen on having kids one day and not ending up living on her own.

She said:

"I want to have children and establish my own family, but I'm struggling to see how it's possible. I spend a lot of time alone at home and when I'm not working. My current living situation consists of just me and my dog. I yearn to come home to a different, more fulfilling scenario, but I'm not optimistic about it becoming a reality."

The rapper was also asked about how she has been coping after he lover and slain rapper, AKA, was murdered in February in Durban, and she was also asked if she would enter into another relationship.

Nadia said:

"I don't currently envision myself making another attempt, and it seems unlikely to happen. However, I don't want to definitively close the doors because I want to remain open to the possibility that God may have a plan for me, and I hope for that.

"It's as if God knows the inner struggles of my heart because I find myself in these conflicting moments where, on one hand, I think, 'I don't want this,' but on the other, I plead with God, saying, 'I don't want to be alone.' At the same time, I'm torn between 'No, I reject this' and 'God, please, I just want the opportunity to have children.' It's a constant battle within me."

Nadia Nakai performes at Yfm Lyfe event

The More Drugs hitmaker gave a stellar performance over the weekend at the Yfm Lyfe event at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg. The rapper posted a video online of her on stage.

See the video here:

Check out the comments that netizens had to say about her performance:

Zinhle, Nadia, and Kairo share the stage

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Kairo Forbes performing AKA's songs and receiving praise from Nadia Nakai.

The ladies joined forces along with AKA's team to bring a memorable performance where they shared some emotional on-stage moments as they honoured AKA. Zinhle penned a heartfelt note to Kairo following their show, where she expressed that it was a bittersweet experience.

