Murdah "Mörda" Bongz has hinted that his music is all that matters in his life following the controversial court verdict

While Black Motion and his former boss, Moses Nkia, were celebrating, Murdah said to him it was business as usual

The Instagram post comes after the ex-Black Motion member was accused of stealing the group's studio equipment

Murdah "Mörda" Bongz has seemingly responded to the court ruling that said he must return the Black Motion studio equipment he "stole."

DJ Zinhle is proud of Murdah Bongz's reply to the Black Motion controversy. Image: @murdahbongz and @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, Murdah was accused of forcing his way into Black Motion's Centurion house, owned by his former label boss, Moses Nkia. DJ Zinhle's husband then took studio equipment without the owner's permission.

On January 11, almost a month after the allegations were reported, the news publication added that Murdah lost the case.

Taking to Instagram after the verdict, the former Black Motion member said he is focusing on making new music. ZAlebs reports that Murdah is cooking up an album with former Idols SA contestant, Brendan Praise.

"Today was a good day filled with music, love and light. Hope you all had a splendid day as well."

DJ Zinhle was spotted in the comments of the post lauding her man for staying on the right track. The Umlilo hitmaker said:

"You’re too much "

South Africans are still reeling from Black Motion's split

Popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of the original lineup of Black Motion rocking a lit crowd back in the day. The viral post came shortly after the court's verdict and the caption was as follows:

"Black Motion performance ❤ Today, one of SA’s most loved music duos, is going through a lot. It’s sad to witness Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle's husband, ordered by the court to replace studio equipment after vandalisation."

Peeps took to the comments section to reveal their honest feelings about Murdah and Thabo Smol calling it quits after building something so beautiful.

@smisogumede17 said:

"Used to love these dudes. I would have gone to all their shows if I could afford it. To see them like this now is really sad for me. Fear Women."

@YolandaNtoky shared:

"The way I loved Black Motion and now look at all this commotion. So sad."

@Trevor22277945 posted:

"I must admit that I'm going to miss these two. I remember the first time I saw them performing live at the Durban ICC, they killed it with their moves."

@tootsmathela replied:

"This was a match made in heaven struu. So much power together ❤"

@Psyfyr commented:

"Women are dangerous. These boys were okay before Zinhle."

@_Tendani_ wrote;

"This duo has been my favourite since around 2012/2013 and my wish has always been to watch them perform live now this happens? Black Motion really did me badly."

@catalyst_rsa added:

"Can we go back to these days."

South Africans blame DJ Zinhle for Black Motion and Murdah “Mörda” Bongz’s feud

In related news, Briefly News reported that now that the court has ruled that Murdah "Morda" Bongz must return the Black Motion studio equipment he "stole," Mzansi has expressed their true feelings.

@ChrisExcel102, a popular Twitter user, had nothing nice to say about Bongz's wife, DJ Zinhle. The controversial tweep asserted that the musician's romantic involvement with AKA's baby mama was his biggest mistake.

Reacting to Chris' post, people claimed that Murdah Bongz's good public image was ruined by his marriage to DJ Zinhle.

Source: Briefly News