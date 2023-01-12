The court has ordered Murdah "Mörda" Bongz to return the Black Motion studio equipment he took without permission

Due to the court case being widely publicised and trending on social media, people weighed in when the verdict was announced

South African online peeps blamed Mörda's wife, DJ Zinhle, for all the drama between the gents

Now that the court has ruled that Murdah "Morda" Bongz must return the Black Motion studio equipment he "stole," Mzansi has expressed their true feelings.

Mzansi says Murdah Bongz ruined his career by falling in love with DJ Zinhle. Image: djzinhle and @realblackmotion

Ofentse Mwase, a film director and cinematographer known for sharing amusing skits on his Twitter page, shared his honest thoughts on the drama.

As a fan of the duo for many years, Ofentse posted on Twitter that the ongoing feud between the stars broke his heart.

"This feud with Black Motion breaks my heart. These gents are legends."

DJ Zinhle catches strays for Mörda's problematic behaviour

@ChrisExcel102, a popular Twitter user, had nothing nice to say about Bongz's wife, DJ Zinhle. The controversial tweep asserted that the musician's romantic involvement with AKA's baby mama was his biggest mistake. on Twitter, Chris wrote:

"Bongz, when he was still with Black Motion, he was out of drama .. no bad publicity. Most people didn’t even know his name … he was known for his music & talent. Ever since he met DJ Zinhle waphenduka reality star.. akapheli eyindabeni. Women destroy kings."

Reacting to Chris' post, people claimed that Murdah Bongz's good public image was ruined by his marriage to DJ Zinhle.

@Hemilton__ said:

"Cardi B destroyed Migos, Babes Wodumo destroyed Big Nuz, DJ Zinhle destroyed Black Motion... The list goes on and on."

@Gatsheni1011 shared:

"I never knew his name until he left black motion and angikaze ngimubone ezindabeni before."

@Sycuevara posted:

"Some of us are not suprised by his actions, men who do not have a say in a relationship resort to this kind of behaviour."

@KingDon_za replied:

"A lot of them fall off because of the women they are involved with, but they are also to blame for being with those women."

@_Thabanijuju wrote:

"You know you married wrong when you suddenly change your character and destroy what you started and move away from your passion."

@MorafiMoseth reacted:

"Me and my friend used to work so well together for 10 years. We’d work on projects and split profits 50/50. Now there are women involved, our friendship has changed. Careful gents."

@allSupremeOne also said:

"That particular woman nje really isn't the best of the bunch."

@bopiemash added:

"Women destroy kings. It’s not a lie."

Black Motion drags former member Mörda to court

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Motion has taken Mörda to court and won the case. The group posted pictures on Twitter suggesting that Mörda broke the door and "stole" some of the recording studio equipment.

When curious Twitter users asked Black Motion why they decided to take this matter to the public eye, Black Motion said it was to avoid being labelled.

Many fans dragged Black Motion for bringing their private matter to Twitter, while others picked sides.

