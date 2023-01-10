Actor and TV personality Moshe Ndiki is over the moon after welcoming another pet into his home

The star took to his Instagram page and shared beautiful pictures, showing off the new addition to his family

People have since flooded the comments section with heartwarming messaging, congratulating Moshe on his new pet

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new pet. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki recently shared two cute snaps of his Pomeranian dog on Instagram and also shared that he has named the new pet Hue (lettes) Ndiki. He wrote:

"Welcome to the family Hue(lettes) Ndiki.. another addition to my family...Ey bandla …andizali andizali maaan "

People congratulate Moshe Ndiki

Many people took to the comments section to help Moshe welcome his new "baby" home after he shared the exciting news. @thepale_sa commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The cuteness overload....my ovaries wena❤️"

@ellievezi said:

"Kunini ndisithi you must prevent awuzwa umtana after omnye hhayi shame "

@mckhanyeza_b wrote:

akasemhle bakuthi,keep on zaling wena Moshe ngzozo adopter kuwe

@sparkle_kwenza: commented:

Aibo ndikuve kahle babes???....it's not a bad thing after all❤️

@mckhanyeza_b:

"akasemhle bakuthi,keep on zaling wena Moshe ngzozo adopter kuwe"

Amanda Du-Pont posts pictures with her dog, SA worried it’s a pit bull: “You will be his meat one day”

In another article, Briefly News reported that 'Skeem Saam's star Amanda Du-Pont got people worried after she posted snaps of her bonding with her American bully.

There have been a lot of concerns about keeping pit bulls as pets following the gruesome killings that the breed has already committed since last year. Many people were worried when the TV presenter and actress Amanda Du-Pont posted her dog on Instagram. Fans had mistaken Amanda's American bully for a pit bull and warned her that the dog would one day attack her.

Amanda is a lover of dogs and she has had them as pets for years, others even had their own Instagram pages. The actress posed with her American bully named Fendi, and posted a cute snap on Instagram with a cute caption saying "Fendi and his mama in Fendi". Many people took to the comments section to react.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News