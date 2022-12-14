Mzansi is hyper-alert about pit bulls these days, and Amanda du-Pont's recent pics caused a stir online

The actress took to Instagram to post lovely pictures with her dog, and her netizens were closely inspecting the pics

People mistook her American bully for a pit bull and warned her that the dog would one day attack her

Amanda Du Pont shares cute snaps with her American bully.

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont posed for the camera with her American bully named Fendi, and she wrote a cute caption saying "Fendi and his mama in Fendi".

Her Mzansi followers flooded her with comments questioning the breed of her dog. The majority of people believed it was a pit bull and urged her to hand the dog over to the SPCA.

Social media users feared that the dog would one day attack her, like the many other pit bulls who have killed people in the last couple of months.

The actress cleared up the confusion on her post and agreed with one of her followers when he mentioned that it was an American bully and not a pit bull.

@miss_hyze asked:

"How do I report a pit bull, kanene kaes?"

@poseywaverly stated:

"You will be his meat one day."

@pheladiwaforever asked::

"Bathong Amanda isn't that a pit bull?"

@9932jennifer mentioned:

"Fendi is going to eat you alive one day, girl."

@forch_fo_real posted:

"Eish, my blood just did things just seeing that pretty face next to that wild animal. I hope for your sake it never turns on you someday for whatever reason that these dogs have turned on their owners."

@sushi_thando wrote:

"That's American Bully, not a pit bull."

@feedywoa suggested:

"Founela SPCA Ousi. We still need you."

@spha_major stated:

"Ak'yona iPitbull le."

