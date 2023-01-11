Lady Du has revealed that while her music is popular in South Africa, it is also performing well on international stages

The Umlando hitmaker shared a screenshot of the digital music platform streams her tracks received, and she was surprised to see the United States among the top countries

After seeing the post, South African peeps expressed their admiration for the star in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Du is overjoyed after checking her digital music platform stream count. According to a screenshot she shared, she received over 900 000 streams from the United States.

Lady Du received over 10 million music streams from South Africa. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the Umlando hitmaker expressed surprise that her music is doing better in the United States than in the United Kingdom, where she does the majority of her international promotion.

"I’m sooo shocked that America streams my music a lot more than the UK the way I’ve been touring the uk. Also Nigeria is doing the most so happy to have collaborated with a lot of Nigerian artists on my album. SA thank you "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi congratulates Lady Du for receiving 900K music streams from the USA

Peeps said Lady Du surely deserves the streams because her incredible music serves as proof that she excels at producing the best Amapiano tracks.

@Masonic_Hustler said:

"Big ups, keep growing, and keep flying the flag."

@matlhole shared:

"Population of the UK is around 1/5 of the USA. In essence, you are far more successful in the UK than in the US."

@Elle_411 posted:

"Your sound and lyrics are so unique."

@Official_Monawa replied:

"Wawa keep shining."

@NMaepa3 commented:

"Amapiano is global. This is amazing."

@FighterDie wrote:

"Pusha sisters pusha."

@LootDem reacted:

"Love your verse and your part of the visuals on Umlando. It's when I knew you are a force."

K.O’s SETE continues to break records, spends 18 consecutive weeks in top position

In similar news, Briefly News reported that K.O's hit SETE continues to dominate radio airplay. The rapper's single featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie has been breaking Mzansi music records since its release late in 2022.

ZAlebs reported that the song has extended its record-longest stay on top of the charts across all Mzansi radio stations. The track is also doing well on digital music streaming platforms and its video is doing numbers on YouTube.

Radio Monitor took to Instagram to announce that SETE has been occupying the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News