Ntokozo 'K.O' Mdluli celebrated his 41st birthday in one of the most prestigious ways any artist could even dare to imagine

The rapper kickstarted his special day with a delivery from his record label Sony Music Africa, handing him his well-deserved platinum certification plaques

K.O has certainly set high birthday goals for very many, one fan wrote: "Happy birthday, thank you for the music since you were in Teargas"

Caracara hitmaker K.O had much more than his birthday to celebrate yesterday. Three of the celeb's songs have managed to reach platinum status just in time for his special day. The rapper shared the amazing news with loyal followers on social media.

K.O has received the best birthday gift an artist could imagine, raking in three platinum plaques. Image: @mrcashtime

K.O learned the news of his three singles Supa Dupa, No Feelings and Call Me reaching platinum status on his birthday. Sony Music Africa presented the rapper with the certification plaques to give the achievement a sense of realness, reports SAHipHopMag.

As if three platinum records in a day was not enough, it was reported that one of the singles, Call Me, actually made it to double platinum. Mr Cash Time took to his Instagram to share the snaps of him posing with his prized possessions.

K.O has been in the industry for many years, from the group Teargas to going solo. Over that time he has managed to build a large following for himself. His loyal fanbase celebrated this achievement with him and hopped into the comments to send the rapper messages of praise.

@lyrikrsa wrote:

"Happy Birthday K.O ❤️, thank you for the good music since usaku teargas "

@gucci_dinero commented:

"SA FINEST... TOP 5 DEAD OR ALIVE... Love from Ghana."

@siyanda_lwazi simply added:

"More blessings, King."

@ziphomdluli said:

"Let’s goo bruv!!! Happy birthday bradas. Long live the GOAT."

K.O turns 41: 6 Cool facts in celebration of the talented rapper's birthday

Briefly News reported popular Mzansi rapper K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday, 13 October. The popular star is turning 41.

The lyricist has worked with a lot of artists in the Mzansi music industry and is one of the best rappers in the game. He has collaborated with the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Nandi Madida and Kid X, among others.

K.O has been loyal to the rap genre since he came onto the scene in 2006. He has never switched to other genres but has always adapted to new styles of rapping, remaining relevant for more than 10 years.

In celebration of his birthday, Briefly News takes a look at his life from an early age and successful rap career. Check out six cool facts about the hip-hop artist:

1. Place of birth

K.O was born in Soweto, Johannesburg in 1980. The star's parents are Thembisile Mdluli and Jabulani Mdluli. He relocated to Mpumalanga province with his family while he was still a baby. That's where he spent most of his childhood until he decided it was time to go back to Johannesburg to fulfil his dream of becoming a rapper.

