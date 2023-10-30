Kairo Forbes has bagged her first award after collecting multiple posthumous ones in her father's honour

The little girl was crowned the Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA)

Her award split online spectators in half, with some people thinking it was a sympathy award

Kairo Forbes has been collecting numerous awards on her father, AKA's behalf since he was assassinated in February outside a Durban restaurant.

But this past weekend, Miss Forbes accepted her first award from the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAa) and gave a cute acceptance speech surrounded by her friends.

Kairo Forbes wins SASMA for Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year

The SASMAs proudly announced her award on their Instagram page and said:

"This accolade is dedicated to the young, dynamic influencers under the age of 18 who have been relentlessly shaping their presence on social media platforms.

"With captivating content that garners views and engages audiences, these rising stars often collaborate with sponsors. The young winner is @kairo.forbes!"

Check out Kairo's acceptance speech in this video shared by @MDNnewss on Twitter:

Mzansi is torn in half about Kairo's SASMA win

Online spectators were not in agreement with AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter winning the Kid Influencer Award when she went against other eligible nominees, while others felt it was due to her:

@mshekeshek protested:

"Congratulations to Kairo but I think they are raising a young gatekeeper baphi o Vovo kulama award engane."

@LeboManthibe asked:

"Is it a sympathy win, or merit?"

@RefilweSeboko praised:

"Your dad is proud."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Well done baby girl, so proud of her."

@Bell19924453 said:

"Good on them to give her the prize to lessen the pain of her father's passing."

@WakoPheli protested:

"Influencing who? Where is Valdo? Nisi khulume kakhulu. Anyway, congratulations."

@MaMsibi_Omuhle weighed in:

"So upsetting that AKA won’t get to see what Kairo is going to become. Goodness."

@nosihle_matyeni was swooning:

"Not her friends holding her down."

