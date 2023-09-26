DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes, has been nominated amongst other kids for the SASMA's Best Kid Influencer award

The young influencer shared the news of her nomination on her Instagram page

Netizens flooded Kairo's comment section rooting for her win and congratulated her for getting nominated

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes, was nominated for the SASMA's Best Kid Influencer award. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

The young Kairo Forbes definitely knows how to chase the bag as a kid influencer. The late rapper's daughter shared some good news about her recent nomination online.

Kairo Forbes nominated for the SASMA's

The kid influencer, Kairo Forbes, has recently been nominated for the SASMA Awards amongst other kiddies such as Sbahle Mzizi, the daughter of actress Ntando Duma.

DJ Zinhle's daughter took to Instagram to share the news with her followers online that she got nominated for the Kid Influencer of The Year category. Kairo posted a picture of her nomination and captioned it:

"Thank you so much for nominating me, @smawards_za, and to all those who diligently cast their votes every day. We truly appreciate your support and love. Remember, the voting period ends on October 23rd!"

See the post here:

Netizens root for Kairo Forbes to win at the SASMA's

Shortly after the kid influencer shared the news on her timeline, her fans and other social media users flooded the star's comment section, congratulating her for getting nominated, and others rooted for her to win the awards.

See the comments below:

This_Is_Barai responded:

"Got fans outside S.A, how do we vote?"

NadiaNakaifans replied:

"You are winning this Kairo."

Peace_Diidi said:

"You already won ntwanaka."

Official_Djzinhle_fanpage_ wrote:

"You got this baby girl."

Brianmadodana said:

"Let's go Kairo."

Moozlie responded:

"Let’s go my baby!"

Zvanyaza4 wrote:

"Mzansi's own baby, congratulations and all the best kid"

Kairo makes headlines for her high advertising charges

Recently, the 7-year-old kid influencer topped the trending list after it was rumoured that the young girl charges R18k and above for people to advertise their content on her Instagram page.

Having famous parents like DJ Zinhle and AKA meant Kairo Forbes had a head start in life. Even after her father's assassination, Kairo is still doing well financially. She is often regarded as one of the richest celebrity kids because of her signed deals.

AKA bags BET Award nominations

Briefly News recently shared AKA's fifth BET Awards nomination, for which he's up against other renowned rappers and South African emcee, K.O.

The rapper has been raking in award nominations, and his family also celebrated his posthumous album, Mass Country, going platinum. The publication also revealed Mzansi's reactions to AKA's double nominations at the African Muzik Magazine Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News