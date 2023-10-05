The Forbes family have once again accepted another posthumous award for AKA

Slain rapper Kiernan Forbes was awarded the Global Visionary Award at the 18th BET Hip-Hop Awards

AKA was praised by the deputy head of the organisation, Monde Twala, for his contribution to the music

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, has accepted his posthumous Global Visionary Award at the 18th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards. Images: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes has received another posthumous award for the assassinated rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forber, also known as AKA, from the 18th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards for the Global Visionary Award.

AKA receives honour from BET's Senior Vice President

Mama Lynn posted on her Instagram a tribute by Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM Paramount Africa & Lead BET International:

“Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was not just a music icon, he was a visionary. BET is proud to celebrate his innovative spirit and unwavering dedication to his craft which left an indelible mark on the world.

"We are honoured to recognize his extraordinary contributions with the Global Visionary Award at the 2023 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ AKA’s legacy will forever inspire future generations, reminding us that music transcends borders and has the power to unite us all.”

Read the statement in the video posted below:

Lynn Forbes applauded for AKA's contribution to the music industry

Glammy, who started a podcast with businesswoman Katie Mohamed in efforts to deal with the tragic death of her son, was applauded:

@portieeaa_ assured her:

"For years he wanted you to be proud, I hope now he is proud of how you are preserving his legacy."

@gaffoorchantal praised:

"Well done moma you birthed and raised one of a kind human being."

@dancer_snethemba echoed her sentiments:

"So true glammy..he was and still is an inspiration."

Kairo Forbes shows off AKA's BET Global Visionary Award

Also in attendance at the awards was the slain rapper's daughter with DJ Zinhle, Kairo, a video striking a few poses with the award, was posted on her social media account, which was captioned:

"GLOBAL VISIONARY AWARD to honour daddy for his global impact on the hip-hop landscape. Thank you BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2023."

Check out Kairo's video below:

Kairo Forbes given props for her BET appearance

The young Forbes member who once received a backlash for breaking down while performing at her father's Company on stage at the 947 Joburg Day event received praise from her family:

@djzinhle assured her:

"Daddy would be so proud. We are all proud of you mama."

@lynnforbesza reminded her:

"Making memories that will last forever. You are the sweetest girl and I love you so much angel."

@pearlthusi hyped her:

"Love this for you baby girl! We’re all so proud of you."

AKA dominates the 29th SAMAs nomination list

In more AKA stories on Briefly News, the rapper was in the lead when the South African Music Awards announced nominees for this year's show.

The rapper, who passed away in February outside a Durban restaurant, received six nods from his Mass Country album, including Male Artist of The Year.

Source: Briefly News