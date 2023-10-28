Lerato Kganyago has hilariously joined in the Rugby World Cup finale frenzy in a lekker way

She took to her Twitter to urge South Africans to solidify in supporting the Springboks through a braai

Netizens were disappointed to learn that she was not inviting the nation but an encouragement to celebrate the national team

Lerato Kganyago hilarious duped South Africans into a Rugby World Cup Finale Springboks braai.

Nothing brings South Africans together better than a good braai and national figures competing on TV screens.

Joining the country in waiting for the Rugby World Cup finale between the Springboks and All Blacks, Lerato Kganyago joked about hosting the mother of all parties.

Lerato Kganyago to host RWC party for Springboks vs All Blacks final

The former Miss Soweto took to her Twitter to announce her plans in a post captioned:

"Hola, I will be having a braai this coming weekend at my house for the World Cup final. There will be meat and a lot of alcohol, snacks and a proper pool party. I will start the braai at 17h00. I suggest you do the same at your house. Go Bokke."

Netizens fooled by Lerato Kganyago's RWC finale braai

Online spectators thought her post was an open invitation until they read her suggestion to host their own parties. These are their hilarious responses:

@Juanita_Khumalo forced:

"Bathong Lerato. Eintlik, I’m messaging you tomorrow, I’ll bring a salad!"

@sweetbutto was disappointed:

" I thought it was an invitation."

@slingitoo was adamant:

"This tweet ends where it says 17h00, re kopa di coordinates!"

@SMonchosi asked:

"I read until 17:00 then told my partner I'm going to watch the game with @Leratokganyago, so now what am I supposed to do cos I will be accused of lying..."

@DontTrustTheFl1 was disappointed as well:

"Thought u inviting some of us who can’t have a braai?"

@vigilanceblues was fooled:

"I don't know why I thought this was home chilling invitation from the first sentence."

@DailNozima65732 petitioned:

"I will do but I need sponsors for meat and the alcohol..or should anyone bring they are own BnB (Beer and Braai)."

