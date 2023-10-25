A close-knit group of friends showcased their resourcefulness by using a wheelbarrow as a makeshift braai stand

The video shows the friends coming up with a solution because they wanted to have a braai but lacked a proper braai stand

Their impromptu gathering and creative solution for a braai without a conventional stand has earned them praise from the Mzansi community

A group of friends wanted to do braai and used a wheelbarrow to do it. Images: @masala_boii 09/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A group of individuals came up with an inventive way to enjoy a braai on the go. Using a simple yet innovative approach, they transformed a wheelbarrow into a mobile braai stand.

Wheelbarrow turns to braai stand

The concept is simple but brilliant. By attaching a grill to a wheelbarrow, they have created a portable and convenient cooking station that can be moved to different locations, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings, picnics, and events. The video was posted on user @masala_boii 09 TikTok page and has gained thousands of likes and reshares.

Mzansi, known for its love of braais, has praised this mobile braai stand idea. The wheelbarrow braai has become a hit, with many commending the creators for their resourcefulness and flexibility.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves friends creativity

The video is testament to South Africa's braai culture, where food, friends, and family come together, and it showcases the spirit of making a plan.

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@STATEZMAN ITUMELENG POTSANE commented:

"Love this idea."

@HLANGALEZWE _23 shared:

"Its a mobile braai stand."

@Stancewarehouse commented:

"Hebana."

@andidee7 joked:

"At South Africa we have creative people beka nje."

@thapelow praised:

"Braai stand of the year."

@GENERAL shared:

"Proudly South Africans."

@LORD BERTO commented:

"Like real Gs."

Source: Briefly News