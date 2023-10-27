Cassper Nyovest has announced that the Rugby World Cup game between South Africa and New Zealand on 28 October will be screened live during his African Throne Tour with Nasty C

The South African celebrities are making efforts to accommodate their fans, and Zakes Bantwini also revealed that the game will be shown at the Abantu Festival in Cape Town on the same day

Social media users celebrated Cassper Nyovest's announcement, expressing their excitement and appreciation for the opportunity to enjoy the concert and watch the game

Cassper Nyovest has announced that the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup game between South Africa and New Zealand on 28 October will be screened live during the last leg of his African Throne Tour with Nasty C.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will screen the Rugby World Cup final during their African Throne tour. Image: @casspernyovest, nasty_csa and @bokrugby

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to screen Springboks game during their concert

South Africans are on edge waiting for the match between the Springboks and New Zealand. Many are wondering how they will balance going to the groove and watching the game, but the celebs are improvising and making efforts to give their fans the best.

Following Zakes Bantwini's announcement that the match will be screened at the Abantu Festival taking place in Cape Town on 28 October, Cassper Nyovest also announced that the RWC final will also be screened at the African Throne final show.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Mama I Made It rapper said people can look forward to going to the concert and have a blast because there will be good music and great food. He will not worry about witnessing the Bokke winning the World Cup.

Mufasa also added that two lucky Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest fans will also stand a chance to win two special presents from the stars.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi celebrates after Cassper Nyovest's announcement

As expected, social media users celebrated Cassper Nyovest's announcement. Many explained that they were not sure about how they were going to balance attending shows and watching the game.

@prince_motsware said:

"Nna kopa when you do that lit party at your place can I at least get 2 tickets to your house that would be a dream come true."

@eddiemambomzimela commented:

"We will be there "

@thokozanichilaga noted:

"You inspire Me King"

