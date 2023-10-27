Somizi Mhlongo shared some ideas of how the Boks should do the haka

Somizi shared a clip on Instagram showcasing his own version routine of the haka

Netizens flooded the media personality's comment section rallying that he goes to France and teaches the boys

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Somizi Mhlongo petitions to teach the Boks how to do the Haka. Image: @somizi, @theboks

Source: Instagram

When it comes to dancing, you cannot fault Somizi Mhlongo. The choreographer petitioned to go and teach our Boks some moves.

Somizi petitions to teach the Boks how to do the Haka

With just a few hours away from the epic clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks as they face each other at the Rugby World Cup finals, Somizi petitioned to be the one who will choreograph the haka moves for our national team.

Somizi Mhlongo recently shared several ideas on Instagram on how the Boks should consider doing the haka. The flamboyant media personality posted a video of himself, showcasing how the national team should do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Fans want Somizi to go and teach the Boks the haka

Shortly after Somizi shared the reel on his timeline, netizens flooded his comment section, asking him to go and teach the Boks:

proteafleur said:

"I think we’ve all imagined it a long time ago. They attempted it by brining out Zulu warriors as they entered. But your idea is also great. Let’s make it happen!"

peerseverance wrote:

"monganeli akahhambe uSomizi, he’s got a point. I’ve just got goosebumps everywhere when I heard this proposal."

oscarmehlwana responded:

"oh yeah, President must make it happen."

velithebosslady replied:

"They need you there mshana. You are an asset and key to their win tomorrow."

kellykhumaloza said:

"Pls fly there and teach the boys."

working_on_selftm wrote:

"Fully with you."

Cyril Ramaphosa promises a public holiday if the Boks win the finals

Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that if the Boks win the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October, it will be a public holiday in the future. In anticipation of the Boks' match against the All Blacks, South Africans have been gently prompting the president, hoping he fulfills his commitment.

In response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise, radio host Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that a public holiday falling on a Sunday typically carries over to Monday, highlighting this critical detail.

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News covered the story of a man whose intense anticipation while watching the thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match has left social media users in stitches.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News