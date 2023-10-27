Cyril Ramaphosa made a promise to South Africa that should the Springboks win the finals, Sunday would be a holiday

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's wanting to make Sunday a public holiday

Sizwe said that a public holiday that is on a Sunday crosses over to Monday, and Cyril must be aware of that

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Cyril Ramaphosa's promise. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Haike, nothing passes by without Sizwe Dhlomo giving his own two cents. The radio host responded to Cyril Ramaphosa's national promise.

Sizwe Dhlomo says public holiday on Sunday carries over to Monday

With just a day away from the epic clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks as they face each other at the Rugby World Cup finals.

Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africans that Sunday, 29 October, would be a public holiday should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup final. South Africans have been giving the president daily reminders ahead of the Boks' showdown with the All Blacks in the hope that he will keep his promise.

With that promise, radio host Sizwe Dhlomo decided to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sizwe posted a tweet on X saying that Ramaphosa must be aware that a public holiday that is on a Sunday is carried over to Monday.

"LMAO! A holiday on a Sunday, it carries over to Monday ke bhuti."

Bonang warns All Blacks ahead of final

Queen B is among the many South Africans rallying behind the Springboks, so much so that she threw shots at the competition.

The media personality warned the All Blacks ahead of their clash with the Boks following the New Zealand team's attempt at intimidating the Springboks, saying they will meet again. Bonang fired a shot back at them and said:

"You will cry."

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News