Zakes Bantwini is set to make history at the Abantu Music Festival on October 28 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town

The festival features a diverse, star-studded lineup representing various genres to cater to a wide audience, emphasizing the idea of a "melting pot of South Africans" and promoting unity among different ethnic groups

Zakes Bantwini envisions the festival's future as a long-term presence in Cape Town, evolving to include more than just music, with plans for music workshops and broader involvement in the arts

Grammy Award-winning South African musician Zakes Bantwini is set to make history at the highly anticipated Abantu Music Festival scheduled for Saturday 28 October at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Zakes Bantwini is ready to rock Cape Town with the Abantu Music Festival. Image: Provided

Zakes Bantwini shades more light on the Abantu Festival

Social media has been buzzing since the announcement that the news about Abantu was announced. The show which promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience will be taking place this coming weekend in the Mother City.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Zakes said the Abantu Festival is not about him, but it's about bringing the people together. The Osama hitmaker noted that the festival was created to bring South Africans from all ages and ethnic groups together. He said:

"The Festival is really created in the spirit of oneness, creating a space where South Africans and Africans coming from different ethnic groups and age groups are able to have a space where we are all safe and be who we want to be.

"We believe that some of the problems that we have endured in SA are because we don’t connect and be in a space where we can all connect in a jovial mood and we are able to know about who we are and what makes us happy and sad, as a people."

Zakes Bantwini talks about Abantu Festival's star-studded lineup

Shading more light about the star-studded lineup, Zakes Bantwini said it was curated to cater for everyone. He said they made sure to select artists from different genres so they can accommodate everyone who attends the show.

"The lineup is curated to make sure that people discover other artists from other cultures. It’s also created to bring each and every culture. I see it as a melting pot of South Africans who want to get along and change the narrative about SA and Africa.

"I wanted to make sure that it doesn’t lean towards urban, Indian or coloured. But I made sure that every ethnic group can have a moment of enjoyment in the moment. Just as our tagline says, 'You come for the music, you stay for the people'."

Zakes Bantwini on segmentation at the Abantu Festival

The Festival is not directed at a specific group of people. Zakes said they made sure that the event caters for all, hence the activations in several universities.

"The event aims to be a multi-racial concert. It’s for the poor, the old, and the young. that’s why we do activations at the universities.

"Most shows in SA are so segmented. This show is not being segmented because we feel like segmentation is the new segregation so we are not going to be doing that. Abantu stands out because it’s a show for everybody."

Zakes Bantwini chats about the future of Abantu Festival

According to Zakes Bantwini, Abantu Festival is here to stay. The star told Briefly News that the event will be hosted in Cape Town for the next three years and there are plans to expand it to make it more than just a music festival. He added:

"Abantu is going to be in CPT for the next three years, but our idea is to stay there longer. Our future plan is to be like the ADE, people will not only be coming for the music, but there will be music workshops and everything about the arts in general."

Zakes Bantwini announces Rugby World Cup screening at Abantu Festival

If you were wondering how you were going to watch the Springboks' final game while at the Abantu Festival your problems have been solved. The star announced on his Instagram page that the match will be screened live during the event. He wrote:

"SCREENING FOR SHOW PATRONS!!!"

