Somizi Mhlongo has secured a hosting role alongside Tshego Koke for the Mpumalanga All White Music Festival, featuring a star-studded lineup

The festival, scheduled for November 4, 2023, at The Bears Palace Arena, will also showcase local Mpumalanga artists like China Chameleon, Manjaro Denzo, Fortune T and DJ Mabhodo

Somizi continues to stay busy with various endeavours, including his business ventures and hosting gigs

Somizi Mhlongo has been confirmed as one of the Mpumalanga All White Music Festival hosts. The star will be steering the show alongside media personality Tshego Koke.

Somizi Mhlongo secures another big gig

Just days after Somizi was trolled for losing the Burna Boy hosting gig, the star has secured another gig. Somizi seem to be booked and busy these days with running his new "baby" Sompire Kids, his other businesses and gigs, but that never stops him from inking more gigs.

According to popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the top SA media personality has been confirmed as one of the main hosts of the highly-anticipated Mpumalanga All White Music Festival.

The star will be on the hosting duties with Tshego Koke. The show promises to be one for the books with a lit lineup which includes top stars like Uncle Waffles, Kwesta, Boity and Focalistic. Phil Mphela's post read:

"Somizi and Tshego Koke to host Mpumalanga’s All White Music Festival. The All-White Music Festival boasts a lineup of artists that includes Uncle Waffles, Kwesta, Boity and Focalistic.

"Complementing the national acts will be a plethora of Mpumalanga artists such as China Chameleon, Manjaro Denzo, Fortune T, DJ Mabhodo, and Madumane (Ligwalagwala FM). The event will take place on the 4th of November 2023 at The Bears Palace Arena."

