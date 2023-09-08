DJ Shimza has offered a sneak peek of his highly anticipated show, Shimza & Friends , set to take place on Saturday, September 9th, at Kings Park in Durban

The event boasts an impressive lineup of performers, including Zakes Bantwini, K.O, Culoe De Song, and more.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans eagerly prepared for the event, with many expressing their enthusiasm and readiness to attend

DJ Shimza has given his Durban-based fans and followers a glimpse of what they can look forward to at his much-awaited show. The star shared a picture of the magnificent stage on his pages.

DJ Shimza has shared pictures of his stunning stage ahead of his show 'Shimza & Friends' in Durban. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Shimza gives a glimpse of his show's setup

South Africans are counting down the hours to DJ Shimza's much-awaited show dubbed Shimza & Friends. The show scheduled for Saturday 9 September at Kings Park already promises to be the main highlight in the city.

Performances will include Zakes Bantwini, K.O, Sef Kombo, Darque, Naak, Culoe De Song, Dlala Thukzin, Shamiso, Fhiso, DJ Song and Kususa.

Taking to his Twitter page, Shimza shared pictures of the stage and other setups and Mzansi couldn't hold still. He wrote:

"Durban let’s rock!!!! #ShimzaAndFriends #NeverMissAShimzaParty "

Mzansi can't wait for Shimza's show

Social media users shared excitement on the post. Many noted that they have their tickets ready and can't wait for the Shimza & Friends sow.

@SirLSG_SA said:

"Forever inspiring. Thank you "

@thabo211 added:

"Drove passed the stadium this Morning!!!!! Looks absolutely amazing!! "

@Lothando12 commented:

"Please prioritize safety after the event as well Not just before and during the show "

@SA_Ngubane wrote:

"Got two tickets for people who pulled out last minute anyone want the ticket for half price , let's talk?"

@zamashezi09 added:

"Last year's one was epic truly enjoyed myself, pity I don’t have anyone to go with to this year's one."

