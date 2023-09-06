A Johannesburg woman has captured hearts by sharing photos of her mkhukhu transformation

At just 24 years old, she embarked on a journey from humble beginnings to create her dream home

Speaking to Briefly News, Happiness Lethabo says growing up as an orphan, she drew inspiration from her grandmother's home and saved her NSFAS allowance to build her shelter

A young woman has shared her journey of creating her own space, and she shared photos of her mkhukhu.



A young woman has touched the hearts of many by sharing photos of her remarkable mkhukhu transformation on Facebook.

Woman shares transformation

At just 24 years old, Happiness Lethabo embarked on a journey that began with humble beginnings and led to her own beautiful home. Growing up as an orphan under her grandmother's care, she held onto dreams of having her space.

Her photos were shared on the Facebook group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen, where her mkhukhu garnered much attention.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she says:

"I grew up as an orphan, my granny was taking care of me. Since I turned 21 years of age, I thought that I should actually look for a shack where I'll start my life at since I know that she's getting older and if I'm not gonna make up something for myself, when she's gone, I'll struggle more.

"Having to build the shack was a struggle since I was saving money from the allowance I'm getting every year from NSFAS. But with God guiding me, I was able to build a shelter of which today I'm proud of.

Lethabo expresses her desire to enhance her living space further and says:

"I have so many ideas that could change my shack..but I actually trust the process. With the age I'm at the moment, pushing very hard every day, having great interior design in my mind, my shack will amaze lot of people.

"I hope my story will make and teach every people my age to start stating something from scratch until they get whatever they wanted."

Below are the photos:









Journey touches Mzansi

People were deeply moved by her story and showered her with praise and admiration. Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Le'Presh Mo Mazibuko said:

"Your place is very clean and trust me dear....we all started somewhere ."

@Makua Promise Ragosebo Lesego commented:

"At the age of 24 am proud of you my love."

@Ngobeni Mosa Faith praised:

"Very neat proud of you."

@Whitney Sibizo Ntoshy applauded:

"Keep your kuvukiland clean like this everyday."

@Lungile Nkomo shared:

"Very impressive!"

@Philie Ngc said:

"Love it!"

