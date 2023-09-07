A woman's deep love for doeks and headwraps has blossomed into a flourishing business that's capturing hearts and inspiring netizens

A woman has opened up about her journey to becoming a prosperous entrepreneur by wholeheartedly pursuing her passion for doeks. Images: Kester Lily Chizorom/Facebook.

A woman has turned her passion for doeks, head wraps, and turbans into a flourishing business.

Woman's doek empire

The visionary entrepreneur Kester Lily Chizorom loved headwear and always matched her her outfits, especially on those bad hair days. The idea for her business was sparked when a fellow student admired her headwrap and asked her where she got it. It didn't take long for her to start her venture, which quickly gained traction, and she soon realised the potential for a fully-fledged business.

This encounter led her to make her designs, and people started buying her plans. The post about her business was shared on the Facebook group Woman with Her Own Money and garnered much attention.

Netizens woman's doek empire

Chizorom is a testament to the power of turning one's passion into a thriving business. Netizens responded to her story, with many inspired by her hustle and were inspired to transform their passions into a prosperous business venture.

People flocked to the comment section:

@Grace Oto shared:

"Good job, I wish to learn too but I don't have a sewing machine."

@Salami Abosede Olawumi said:

"God bless you ma'am you are a good teacher."

@Blessing Pius commented:

"Chai I like your sharp brain, you are the real entrepreneur .In fact you are a business guru and this your entrepreneural spirit will take you places."

@Nwana Victoria praised:

"Yes oohh. A detailed teacher. Thank you for the opportunity to learn from you I am grateful."

@Modupe Alayo said:

"Well done. Keep it up sis."

@Ogechi Calista clapped:

"Congratulations sis I want to learn too.

@shaz praised:

"Your story is truely inspirational, you are indeed inspiring."

