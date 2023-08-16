A graduate changed her life around after failing to secure a job after she finished university in interior decorating

The young woman opened up her own company after being rejected by multiple companies

The lady flexed that instead of drowning in her sorrows, she took a leap of faith which paid off

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman shares her journey of succeeding after being rejected multiple times by employers after graduating. Images: @LadiQue/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After being rejected from jobs as an interior designer, a graduate decided to start her own company.

Unemployed graduate opens up her own company

The interior design graduate used her passion and determination to overcome rejection to create a successful business. The entrepreneur known as @LadiQue on TikTok shared a video showcasing her work working in the field she always wanted to be in.

Her story inspires anyone who has ever been told that they can't achieve their dreams. The post has gained thousands of views and comments, with many peeps impressed by her mindset and determination.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Young woman impresses SA in TikTok video

The graduate was initially devastated when she was rejected from her dream job. However, she decided not to give up on her dream of becoming an interior designer. Instead, she started her own company and began working with clients to create beautiful and functional spaces.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@mhanazuri questioned:

"How much should I budget for your work?"

@Isenathi Mabutyana said:

"This is fire."

@Sasha King shared her dreams:

"I literally started my own production company a week ago. This is pushing me to go harder at it. Thanks for sharing, sis."

@Angelique commented:

"That looks lux! Smells like royalty."

@Brown modela was amazed:

"If you get paid 175k... are you done providing the designs for everything? I want to know cos am interested."

@Simmy shared:

"Way better creating your job than finding a job, working for somebody else. Well done."

Johannesburg woman does extreme makeover for small room, peeps amazed

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman and her team from Elite Finds Interior who did an extreme makeover for a small room.

The room needed some tender, love and care, and the team delivered by adding a feminine touch to the decor.

Mzansi was inspired by the young lady's craftsmanship and asked for prices, plugs for furniture and how to order items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News