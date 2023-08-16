A fortunate Mzansi woman took to social media to share her gratitude for her supportive husband

In a video posted on TikTok, the wife showed her man bought a Wendy house to convert into a makeup studio

The post left many social media users feeling emotional and inspired by the beautiful gesture,

A South African woman took to social media to share how her husband is the biggest supporter of her makeup artistry dreams.

A loving hubby supported his wife's dreams of running her own makeup artistry business. Image: @constance689/TikTok

TikTok video shows woman's makeup studio

In a video posted on TikTok by Constance Mukwevho, she shows her husband got her a Wendy house to turn into a makeup studio.

Constance showed the interior of the studio, which features a stylish setup, makeup tools, a chair, lights, mirrors, and a ring light.

A supportive partner can help you to achieve your goals by providing encouragement, advice, and practical help. They can also be there to celebrate your successes and offer comfort when you fail.

Husband's supportive gesture has South Africans impressed

Many netizens flooded Constance's post with heartfelt comments expressing how happy they were for her.

@lethabolaka said:

"He has always been your number 1 supporter Ra leboha Ntate Sathekge."

@Refilwe Kgaboesele wrote:

"Then they say make-up is such a nice hobby, please! Congratulations."

@iPrint.zw commented:

"Thank you, hubby."

@makeupbyfiks said:

"We bless God for such supportive partners."

@ replied:

"Wanted to do the same thing in my backyard. This is motivation. You go, babe."

@kgomooratilwe responded:

"Whatever you said in your prayer.

@Get Nailed_33 said:

"Wow, this is wonderful; I'm here for the Wendy house, honey."

