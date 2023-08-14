A young woman working remotely as a virtual friend posted a TikTok video showing her weekly earnings

The lady said she gets roughly R1 400 for having conversations with one client based in Australia

The plug motivated people that want to work from home to consider jobs that require them to talk to strangers

A woman plugged SA netizens with an online gig. Image: @girlswithmils

Source: TikTok

One woman raved about making a sweet living by having casual conversations with people across the world.

Woman shares Fiverr freelance plug

She posted a screenshot on her TikTok page @girlswithmils displaying her weekly income from just one client. She said she spoke to the person for just one hour every day for a week and earned R1 400, which breaks down to R200 a day.

The helpful TikTokker also shared that she gets her gigs on Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services.

Netizens interested in remote job

The video opened viewers' eyes to virtual friend roles that anyone can easily do with a cellphone, laptop, and steady internet.

People rushed to the comments section to thank her for the plug and beg for a detailed tutorial.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users ask for details about virtual friend job

@leratolikutle shared:

"I once made 10 dollars singing happy birthday for someone, lol. I can't even sing to save a life but the client liked it."

@gillthe1 wrote:

"Me on my way to capitalise on these conversational skills."

@anthealee posted:

"I'm interested in doing this. I'm a total empath and just about everyone confides in me. I have a heart for people."

@niavenus asked:

"What's the name of the app?"

@warningnoti mentioned:

"How do you send from your Paypal to your bank? There are next to no stores that actually use Paypal as a payment option in SA."

@vickybaloyi commented:

"Speaking to him about what?"

@nicolleerikaweissk stated:

Please guide me to join."

@tsholofelosylvia said:

"Can you post a tutorial on how to become a virtual on Fiverr?"

