A woman showed people how much she made working in the English teaching industry using her various skills

The lady was expressing her gratitude after being successful in her career for less than six months

Online users thought it was interesting to see an example of how far one could go with an online job

A woman showed people that teaching English online can be worth it. The lady started her English teaching career online.

A TikTok video shows a woman who made over R70k in less than six months, and people were motivated. Image: @esl_teacher_sa

Source: TikTok

This hard worker revealed how much she made in a few months of teaching students and other educators. The TikTok video of this woman received over 41 000 likes.

ESL teacher explains how she made R70k

@esl_teacher_sa posted a video showing others that she made over 70,000. In the video, she detailed that she was able to do it through various streams of income. She made R40 000 through classes, R20 000 through affiliate marketing and R10 000 selling digital products.

Online users applaud woman's hard work

People flooded the comments asking the woman for more information on the ESL industry. Job Search platform Indeed, reported that the average salary for an ESL teacher in South Africa is R22 952. Read netizens' comments below:

nokulunga_deelydeexaba_2 said:

"I'm not good at English, but I would like to know if is it possible to teach Zulu online?"

Briemx said:

"The motivation we need."

jenniferkadush wrote:

"You guys makes everything seem easy but it is not. Please help me."

Malebo, the creator, replied:

"Why must we make it look hard because it’s also not that hard?!"

ELLAxENZO joked:

"What’s standing between me and that money is English."

South Africans love to see young women winning

Online users are often inspired when they see other successful people. One woman moved overseas after finishing her teaching degree.

