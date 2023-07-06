A video of an adorable group of Korean pupils speaking IsiZulu has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the children greeting in Zulu as taught by their South African English teacher

Many netizens were amused by the footage and joked about the woman teaching the wrong language

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young South African woman working as an English teacher in Korea had netizens amused after sharing a video of her students speaking IsiZulu.

A Mzansi woman schooled her Korean students on how to greet in IsiZulu. Image: @kopo_k/TikTok

Source: TikTok

English teacher schools Koreans in Zulu in cute TikTok video

The TikTok video posted by @kopo_k shows several young Asian children saying "San'bonani" (hello) to the camera.

The children are also seen impressively attempting the whole IsiZulu greeting with much excitement and look absolutely adorable in their uniforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

The Zulu language, a Bantu language spoken by more than nine million people mainly in South Africa, especially in the Zululand area of KwaZulu/Natal province, Britannica reports.

South Africans amused by Korean pupils speaking Zulu

☻❦ responded:

"Bahle kodwa oJackie Chan ."

thembelihle replied:

"IsiZulu is a must have language. Wonke umuntu kumele asazi bakithi baze basikhuluma kamnandi ."

Jaybee Isaacs Dlamin commented:

"Aw bantu iy’ntombi encane zamaChina…. Omunu bantu ."

Sgwili Ntombela reacted:

"Kukhona othi "sobonana kusasa"."

Nonjebs responded:

"Khona ozoxoshwa kmele ufundise izingane isingisi uzozfundisa isizulu."

o_fentse4 replied:

"LingLing Mahlangu."

Sinegugu Mpungose said:

" Kanti nifundisa iyngane isNgisi or isZulu lapho??"

SA woman in Korea makes Isizulu vlog of after work routine

In another story, Briefly News reported that one educator in Korea went home from work and made a video of her trip. The woman's video was interesting as she showed the country's streets and more.

Online users enjoyed seeing the details about Korea, and she got over 30 000 likes. Many people enjoyed seeing the woman's routine in her spare time.

@wendyhlongwane_ made viewers feel like they were walking with her as she made a vlog after her work as an English teacher. The woman recorded how she gets home and said she would be speaking Zulu since her work day as an English teacher was over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News