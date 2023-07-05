A video of a young woman posing with Jacob Zuma and a little boy has gone viral on social media

The cute footage posted on TikTok shows the Mzansi former president and the woman smiling happily together

The post had many netizens wondering who the woman was and how she was related to Msholozi

A video of a woman posing with a child and former South African president, Jacob Zuma, sparked much speculation on the socials.

A video of Jacob Zuma and a lady has left Mzansi with many questions. Image: @ntombizenhlanhla_zuma/TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @ntombizenhlanhla_zuma shows the young woman standing with Zuma and a little boy as they smile and pose happily for the camera.

Although it is not clear what exactly is the relationship between @ntombizenhlanhla_zuma and the former statesman, the cute and cozy setup gives the impression that they are a happy family.

Zuma has been married to six wives in his life. These include; Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Kate Mansho, Nompumelelo Ntuli, Thobeka Stacie Madiba and Gloria Bongekile Ngema.

The number of Jacob Zuma’s wives still with him stands at four. Dlamini-Zuma divorced him back in 1998. His relationship with Kate Matsho, however, was unspeakably sad, as she took her own life in December 2000, The South African reports.

It’s estimated he has between 20-22 children in total. Fifteen with his spouses, and between 5-7 with other lovers.

South Africans react to the cute Zuma family video

user7843380801013 wrote:

"Can someone answer my question coz I'm not the only one with this question."

sbonge said:

"Ai sekhulekile ku baba weni yazi ."

olgaclinic commented:

"Kancane kancane kulokhu kivela."

Acer Chrome385 said:

"Ubaba wethu."

tloulekgadimanantweng reacted:

"Kaze zikhiphani la."

dimacebi1 responded:

"Umakoti omusha kaMsholozi☺️."

