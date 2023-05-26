Former president Jacob Zuma cheered for his daughter and niece during their Durban University of Technology graduation

The former president's daughter Bridget Zuma and his niece Philile were awarded diplomas in taxation

Zuma said he was proud of the pair and excited to see them grow into their independence

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma joined the throngs of beaming parents and relatives celebrating their children's academic achievement.

Jacob Zuma graces DUT graduation to celebrate his daughter Bridget and his niece Philele. Image: DUT

Source: Facebook

Jacob Zuma cheers for daughter and niece during DUT graduation

The former president clapped along proudly as his daughter, Bridget Zuma, and his niece, Philile, walked across the stage during the Durban University of Technology graduation ceremony.

IOL reported excitement as the former walked into the Olive Convention Centre and sat in the graduation hall's front row.

As Vice-chancellor Professor Thandwa Mthembu welcomed Zuma, he advised students and parents to conduct themselves in a dignified manner with respect for the former president's presence.

Zuma expresses pride for daughter and niece's academic achievement

Both Bridget and Philile were awarded national diplomas in taxation, and according to DUT spokesperson Alan Khan The former president said that he was happy to see his daughter and niece graduating, TimesLIVE reported.

Khan said:

"He wished them well as they prepared for their job-searching journey. Zuma said he cannot wait to see them gain their independence and enter the working world.”

