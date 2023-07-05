Long-time buddies Somizi Mhlongo and entrepreneur TT Mbha have finally agreed to bury the hatchet

The lovely reunion follows after over an awkward year of the pair not being on speaking terms for no apparent reason

Their fans, who have always been advocating for the friends to reconcile, were happy to see them make up

Somizi and his best friend, TT Mbha have decided to kiss and make up. Images: @ttmbha, @somizi

Source: Instagram

There's nothing nicer than to see love working out and winning, so as in friendships.

Long-time best friends Somizi Mhlongo and his realtor friend Thato "TT" Mbha have made amends after a weird friendship break.

The reunited besties were spotted dancing together in an Instagram video posted by TT on Tuesday, 4 July, at a Umhlanga Durban July after-party at Platinum Belt Lounge:

Their fans were chuffed to see the happy reunion, and this is what they said:

@gontse_moatshe said:

"Somizi's mom is smiling"

@zandilel

"The double trouble we've been waiting for"

@joziedam was smitten:

"Nothing is as beautiful as being with someone you can be/do stupid things with and just be yourself."

@lkeneilwe was excited about the reunion:

"Ohhhh Jesus, double trouble is back , love you both"

@luh_cele_maiwashe applauded them:

"Nibuyile @somizi and @ttmbha danko mahlanyos"

@mongikazi_tshisevhe called them to order:

"Ningaphinde ni divorce ke nibe nisenzela istress phezu kwezi sinazo please… nocingele nathi next time ❤️"

@tshami_mpilo said:

"The friendship we miss"

@jeanypule declared:

"What God has ordained, no one can separate."

Somizi has nothing but love for his friend

Somizi also recently shared a picture of himself alongside TT at the Metro FM studios. He responded to the tweet with the words:

"I love you Sbotho."

TT Mbha tries to reach out to SomG on Instagram

The Mzansi Cribs star was undecided on fixing the friendship in 2022, TSHISALIVE reported.

Their followers encouraged TT to contact the Idols judge and fix things after he posted an old picture with him, his then-estranged friend and their spouses dining out.

Mbha had since deleted a post which he captioned:

“My wife just sent me this pic from two years ago today and I honestly didn't know how to respond to her because so much has changed in the past two years.

"One thing I'm definitely certain about is that life is way too short, so just live your best life.”

Unathi cuts off Somizi after damning allegations

In another Briefly News report, Somizi lost another valuable friendship with former Idols colleague Unathi Nkayi.

The friendship soured after allegations of Mhlongo's abuse with his ex-husband Mohale Motaung rocked the country. Unathi quickly picked a side and dropped her then-bosom buddy SomGaga like a rock, unfriending him on all social media platforms.

