Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Nkayi's friendship has been strained since last year, and it appears that this will continue

South Africans have been glued to their phones to find out what happened between the two talented stars

Briefly News walks readers through the timeline of Somizi and Unathi Nkayi's heated social media exchanges

Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Nkayi's friendship is beyond repair.

Nobody could have predicted the messy breakup of Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Nkayi's friendship. If you told Idols SA fans in 2012 that SomG and Unathi would not be best friends in 2022, they would most likely laugh.

Unathi and Somgaga had been serving Mzansi bestie goals for years until they were reported to have clashed.

Unathi Nkayi side eye-ing Somizi following his marital woes

According to ZAlebs, it all started with the leak of a recording of Mohale narrating the alleged physical and psychological abuse he suffered at the hands of his estranged husband, Somizi.

Unathi felt compelled to distance herself and drop SomG like a rock, and things were never the same again. According to ZAlebs, Unathi unfriended Somizi on social media following the abuse allegations.

The air between the two became thick, but things worsened when American RnB star R.Kelly was arrested for sexual crimes against minors. Unathi took to Instagram to celebrate the legendary star's conviction, but her followers were confused. This is because they thought the act was hypocritical because she was still besties with Somizi.

Unathi Nkayi felt compelled to clear her name once more and revealed, shockingly, that she was no longer friends with Somizi.

Somizi taken aback that Unathi no longer considered him a friend anymore

Somizi, who is known for his brutal honesty, was not afraid to voice his opinion.

Speaking on his famous reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi, he expressed his displeasure at being unfriended. He also stated that he would never interact with Unathi ever again.

Despite not being close, Somizi stated that he will not avoid her professionally, but personally is where he draws the line.

Somizi also clarified that he did not get Unathi fired on Idols SA. Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi did not return for season 18 of Idols SA. New judges were introduced, including Gomora actress Thembi Seete and musician JR.

