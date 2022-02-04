TT Mbha posted and deleted a picture with Somizi which he used to express mixed feelings about their lost relationship

The real estate entrepreneur and the larger-than-life media personality used to serve Mzansi major friendship goals when they were still besties

TT said he didn't know how to reply to his wife when she sent him the snap that was taken two years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Businessman and TV presenter TT Mbha and reality TV star Somizi used to be bosom buddies. They relationship came to an abrupt end about two years back.

TT Mbha and Somizi used to be besties before their beef. Image: @ttmbha, @somizi

Source: Instagram

It seems the real estate entrepreneur is missing his friendship with the Idols SA judge. The two stars used to serve Mzansi friendship goals when they were still tight. TT recently expressed mixed feelings about their friendship.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, TT Mbha posted a snap of himself and his wife with SomGaga and his estranged hubby, Mohale Motaung. TT shared that his wife sent him the snap which was taken two years go just recently.

ZAlebs reports that he said he didn't know what to say to his wife after she sent the pic because a lot has happened in the past two years. The publication reports that he further said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"One thing I'm definitely certain about is that life is way too short, so just live your best life."

TT Mbha and his wife with Somizi and Mohale Motaung. Screenshot: @ttmbha

Source: Instagram

TT used to feature a lot on Somizi's reality TV show when they were still close. They also used to hang together and even travelled together to lit vacations before they started beefing.

Mohale Motaung trolled after sharing "stress eating" post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung has been trolled on social media after he posted that he's "stress eating" these day. The social media influencer was having amagwinya, a russian and fried chips when he posted about his eating disorder.

The radio personality's haters were quick to point out that he never used to post such food when he was still with his estranged hubby, Somizi.

The trolls took shaded Mohale and alleged that he's missing the soft life he was used to when he and Somizi were still an item. @made4p*ssy added:

"You guys have a point, he never posted chips and russian while with *that guy*."

Source: Briefly News