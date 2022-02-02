Connie Ferguson’s Body Care Line Gets Dragged by Troll for Being “Unnecessary”

Media mogul Connie Ferguson's body care line has been dragged by a troll who claimed that it is unnecessary

The hater said The Queen actress should stick to TV production because her production company is doing well

The naysayer also attacked Mzansi rappers who have their own alcohol and perfume brands and advised them to stick to rapping

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A troll has dragged Connie Ferguson's body care line. The hater viciously trolled Mzansi celebs who are doing "everything" and advised them to stick to what they're known for.

A troll has dragged Connie Ferguson’s body care line. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The naysayer slammed Connie for starting her body care brand despite having a successful TV production company. The tweep said The Queen actress' body lotion is so "unnecessary", reports ZAlebs.

The hater also took a shot at the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Boity and AKA, saying rappers should stick to rapping and stop making alcohol and perfumes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When another tweep said he wasn't aware that Connie Ferguson has her own brand of skincare products, the troll hilariously assumed that it's stuck on the shelves because no one is buying it.

Cassper Nyovest’s all white lux whip collection inspires SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his dream. The successful Mzansi rapper took to social media again to show off his all white luxury whip collection.

The Siyathandana hitmaker inspired many peeps on his timeline when he posted a snap of his white mansion and all his white rides parked on the yard.

The star has been putting the work and the whole of Mzansi know that he worked hard for all his assets. He moved from North West to Jozi without matric but was able to make himself successful through rap music. The hip-hop artist captioned his post:

"My life was never eazy!!!!"

Many peeps, who were inspired by his post, took to his comment section on the photo sharing app to applaud him for showing them that it is possible to become successful using ones talent. Cass did not finish school but he's one of the most successful SA businessman.

Source: Briefly News