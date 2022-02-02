Lasizwe visited his good friend Cassper Nyovest and his son Khutso and left their house feeling broodier than ever

The YouTuber's social media shows that he has a deep love for children and he expressed that he feels ready to father a child

The only thing standing in Lasizwe's way is that he is yet to find the perfect person to be his baby mama, although the search has been revived

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Any kid would be lucky to have a famous parent like Lasizwe and the celeb knows it. After an afternoon with Cassper Nyovet's son, the media personality shared that he feels ready to take on a parenting role...Once he finds a baby mama.

Lasizwe is once again on the lookout for the perfect baby mama. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

While everyone is focused on landing a date for Valentine's Day, Lasizwe has bigger plans brewing in his mind. According to ZAlebs, the celeb has expressed that he feels like this might just be the perfect time for him to work on having mini Sweeries running around his house.

The YouTuber has been spending a bit of time with Cassper Nyovets's son Khutso, so it was only a matter of time before he was reminded of his desire to be a dad. Lasizwe took to Instagram to share the fact that he is looking for a woman who is willing to help him out. The post read:

"Deep down I think I'm ready to be a father but who will be the mother to my child? I need an ovary."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The South African reported that Lasizwe is more than willing to put in the necessary work to make this happen. Dambuza told Moonchild Sanelly that at this point he is just thinking of sleeping with a woman to make his fantasy of having mixed -raced babies come true.

Netizens caution Lasizwe against Mohale after a flirty online exchange: “Money Heist season 2”

Briefly News reported that there's a romance brewing online and peeps are stunned to see that it's between Lasiziwe and Mohale. The two had a spicy internet exchange where the YouTuber asked the radio presenter for his phone number.

Tweeps have issued their warnings and just hope the 23-year-old is listening.

Lasizwe's attempts to flirt his way into a potential date was quickly shut down by tweeps who feel he should be throwing those efforts in a different direction. ZAlebs reports that Mohale Motaung shares some photos from a stunning photo dump and Lasziwe just could not ignore the fact that he was serving looks.

Source: Briefly News