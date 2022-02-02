Somizi Mhlongo has made it clear that he has no plans to spend yet another Valentine's Day all alone, watching others roll in spoils

The media personality has taken some measures to secure himself a date but has made it clear that this is not open to your average Joe

Mhlongo has shared a massive list of boxes to be checked on his boyfriend applications before one event attempts to ask him out

Somizi will not be letting Valentine's blues get the best of him this month of love. After realising that his love life is oddly resembling the Sahara, SomGaga has taken action to find himself the perfect date for the 14th.

After some self-evaluation, Somizi thinks he has found the perfect way to describe his relationship status. The month of love has left Som Som feeling lonesome and ZAlebs reports that he feels his love life can be perfectly described using 'Not Yet Uhuru' by Mam'Letta Mbuli.

The media personality took to Instagram to share a video that informed his fans that he is looking for someone special to keep him company this month of love. Hopefully, that person will give him a better song to help describe his romantic situation.

In the clip, Somizi gave strict instructions on the calibre of men who are welcome to shoot their shot. He said:

"To send your application, you need to be rich, you need to be slightly taller, you need to have a bond or bonds, you need to have a car, you need a 6-month bank statement. Let it not be Uhuru to you. I’m still available for Valentine's."

With only 12 days left until the big day, Somizi's followers to keeping an eye on his social media to see if someone special pops up.

Somizi jokes it could cost singles up to R70 000 to book him as a Valentine's Day date: "Pick me up in a Urus"

In other romance-related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi ushered in February with an essential pre-Valentine’s Day social media upload to get peeps ready for the couples' holiday. The media persona posed as fabulously as he usually does in the pics as if to advertise himself, but the caption is what really captured peeps.

Somizi basically used his post’s caption as a bookings rate card, sharing that he has a few services on offer for those without lovers. The assumingly comically written service list included prices ranging from R2 000 to R70 000.

If the prices aren’t enough to give one an idea of the type of person Somizi is willing to help out, the fine print will do the job. Many of the prerequisites he listed on the caption were clearly aimed at a specific target market.

