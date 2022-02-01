Somizi doesn’t want anyone to feel lonely during this lovers' month so he has kindly shared his offerings for the Valentine's Day holiday, but they come at a steep price ranging from R2k to R70k

The media persona detailed what each date and its hefty price tag entails in the caption of his faux promotional post, revealing that men who want to date him have to be of a certain calibre

Somgaga also clarified that he has personal arrangements for Valentine’s Day that start at 8pm, confirming to amused followers that he does have someone special to celebrate with

Somizi ushered in February with an essential pre-Valentine’s Day social media upload to get peeps ready for the couples' holiday. The media persona posed as fabulously as he usually does in the pics as if to advertise himself, but the caption is what really captured peeps.

Somizi explains how far R2 000 will get his lonely followers on Valentine's Day after sharing that he's open for appointments. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Somizi basically used his post’s caption as a bookings rate card, sharing that he has a few services on offer for those without lovers. The assumingly comically written service list included prices ranging from R2 000 to R70 000.

If the prices aren’t enough to give one an idea of the type of person Somizi is willing to help out, the fine print will do the job. Many of the prerequisites he listed on the caption were clearly aimed at a specific target market. For example, in one date option, he mentions he'd like to be picked up in a Lamborghini.

The most inclusive R70 000 package hilariously lists laughing at jokes, holding hands and a kiss goodbye as part of the fee. Other packages merely list hysterical offers like getting sent an emoji or receiving a high five.

Although Somizi opened up his DMs for Valentine’s Day bookings, he did make sure that fans knew he wasn’t part of the lonely squad. He clarified his position in the caption, writing:

“Not that I don't have any Valentines.... mine starts at 8pm so I'm available before 8pm.”

Entertained fans took to the comment section to let Somizi know that he is extremely funny. Others jokingly asked the entertainer what they could get for lower prices, seeing that a WhatsApp message cost R15 000.

Somizi fans share Joburg CBD horror stories after he admits that the area terrifies him

In more stories about Somizi’s humorous moments, Briefly News recently reported that he took to Instagram to confess his fear of drawing attention to himself in Johannesburg’s CBD. He explained that even though he grew up frequenting the crime-ridden area, he can’t get used to what it’s become.

The media personality even hid his flashy belongings in the back of his car to protect himself from danger while filming. The icing on the cake was Somizi saying that he’d feel safer strolling with wildlife from Kruger National Park than he does in the city centre.

Somizi’s caption blatantly questioned whether he was the only person who is terrified of the area. His fans and followers took that as an opportunity to let him know that he is not alone and even shared some of their scary incidents from there.

Source: Briefly News