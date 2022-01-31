Lasizwe shot his shot at Mohale on social media after Somizi's ex-husband shared a series of freshly taken snaps

The YouTuber caught the attention of social media users who think that this flirtationship will end a lot like his past relationships

Others were quick to bring back Mohale money slander and accused him of wanting to pull a fast one on Lasizwe and his bank account

There's a romance brewing online and peeps are stunned to see that it's between Lasiziwe and Mohale. The two had a spicy internet exchange where the YouTuber asked the radio presenter for his phone number. Tweeps have issued their warnings and just hope the 23-year-old is listening.

Fans have warned Lasizwe that his flirtationship with Mohale will end in tears. Image: @lasziwe and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe's attempts to flirt his way into a potential date was quickly shut down by tweeps who feel he should be throwing those efforts in a different direction. ZAlebs reports that Mohale Motaung shares some photos from a stunning photo dump and Lasziwe just could not ignore the fact that he was serving looks.

A bold Lasizwe took to the Twitter comments to shoot his shot and ask Mohale to send him his phone number so they can take the chats to Whatsapp. The two celebs then continued to engage in a series of flirtatious messages.

Followers were quick to spot the messages and took some time to warn Lasizwe of what he is about to get himself into with Mohale.

@ghost_gho1 said:

"And don't come here crying once he's done with you... coz this one doesn't play, he's gonna do to you what he did to Somizi."

@babewhite_had to double-check that it was Lasizwe tweeting:

"Sweerie?"

Source: Briefly News