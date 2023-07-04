Nasty C drops bars in an Instagram video announcing a special collab coming soon

His followers jumped onto the comment section suggesting who might be featured in the track, but most guesses landed on Chris Brown

The Juice Back hitmaker has proven to excel in local and international collaborations in the past

Nasty C's fans are guessing that Chris Brown could be the surprise collabo in his Instagram post.

Nasty C pulled an unexpected move on his fans with an Instagram video suggesting a collaboration with superstar Chris Brown!

Die-hard fans know what they know

Rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, famously known as Nasty C, got his fans agitated after dropping a teaser on his social media account announcing an upcoming collabo.

The Lemons hitmaker is laying bars of a verse from a new song while the background harmonies are of a very familiar voice. He captioned the video:

"YOO!!! dropping a real special collab soon, wait on it!!"

His legion lost their minds as curiosity got the better of them:

@hashtagdafuego asked:

"Did I hear Chris Brown humming?"

@theguy_1k disagreed:

"@hashtagdafuego if you were a Chris Brown fan you'd notice that's not him."

@santandave had another suggestion:

"I thought it was Post Malone"

@jiggy_rsa wanted to confirm:

"Are my ears deceiving me or I'm hearing Chris Brown??"

@shortgun_dbj_sa asked:

"Is it Yung Blue that I hear??"

@siphesihle_pm made up their mind:

"Nasty C-Breezy ‍"

@theomatiic asked:

"Am I The Only Who’s Hearing Chris Bro…..?"

@mandie_bloss complimented:

"One thing about you, you are very generous when you want to"

@sphesihle.mchunu said:

"Your last Coke collab 'SAID' is still my favourite song by you. I can’t wait to hear this ❤️"

Nasty C secures an international gig

The Hell Naw superstar has been taking great strides in building a solid international career.

In 2021, SAHipHopMag reported that he announced on Twitter that he bagged a feature on Team Coca-Cola's official song for the Tokyo Olympics games titled Colorful:

The African Throne Tour

In another Briefly News report, fellow rap artist and Phuma Kim hitmaker Cassper Nyovest announced he was going on tour with Nasty C.

The South African hip-hop duo have named the show The African Throne Tour and plans to perform in various countries, including South Africa, Nigeria and the UAE, among others. The announcement comes just as Cass wraps his latest studio album.

