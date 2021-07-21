Nasty C Bags International Gig: Star Features on 2021 Olympics Track 'Colorful'

Nasty C has bagged a cool international gig with Coca Cola as he features in their official 2021 Tokyo Olympics song Colorful

The Mzansi rapper shared that the song and its music video dropped on the same day on Monday, 19 July

Social media users have congratulated the young musician for making major moves in the international music scene

Nasty C has bagged a cool international gig. The South African rapper features on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics track, Colorful.

The There They Go hitmaker took to social media recently to share his exciting collaboration with Coca Cola. The brand's official song dropped on Monday, 19 July.

Nasty C bagged an international gig as he features on the 2021 Olympics track 'Colorful'. Image: @nasty_csa

The young Mzansi musician also shared that the tune's video was also released on the same Monday. SAHipHopMag reports that the talented artist wrote on Twitter:

"Proud to announce I’ll be participating on TEAM Coca Cola’s official song 'Colorful'. Digital release on Monday, July 19th at AM12:00 and music video Out on Monday, July 19th at PM9:00."

Tweeps took to the Def Jam signee's comment section to congratulate him for making major moves in the international music scene. Check out some of the comments below:

@TaZLeeArtSA3 said:

"How do you manage to always make such major moves???"

@interwasie3 wrote:

"You're doing the most."

@theyoung_wave commented:

"Let's go Junior, keep making us proud."

@Shaun_01RSA said:

"Congratulations, king. Fly the flag up high."

@bunnyyy_hop added:

"The power just keeps amplifying."

Nasty C's 'Jack' music video hits 1 million views

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C is one humble celebrity who knows his blessings wouldn’t be possible without his fans. The music video for his lit track Jack just clocked one million views and Nasty C is overflowing with gratitude.

Taking to social media to announce the big news, Nasty C poured his heart out, thanking his people for making this possible.

“THANK U FOR A MILLION. GO RUN IT UP SOME MORE #Jack!!!!”

Fans knew that the music video would clock a million views in no time and they knew this because they would not stop until it happened. Taking to the comment section, fans let Nasty C know that he deserves this win and that they are here to make it happen any time he needs them.

