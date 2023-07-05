A video of a woman playing around with a baby goat has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows the woman lifting up the goat as she sings the Lion King opening soundtrack

Many South African netizens couldn't help but laugh at the video and commended the goat's role

A woman had South African netizens laughing out loud after sharing a video she recorded with one of the goats back at home.

A video of a woman and her pet goat had Mzansi laughing out loud. Image: @starrdust_007/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young woman playing with pet goat in hilarious viral video

In a video posted on TikTok, @starrdust_007 the young woman is seen holding and lifting up a kid as she sings the popular Lion King opening soundtrack; Circle of Life / Nants' Ingonyama.

What makes the video amusing is how the little goat bleats in a cute manner as soon as the woman is done singing the song.

"I’m pretty sure the goats at home are tired of me," the video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Kids are certainly not known as a predator in the animal kingdom. Consequently, they’ve evolved to have incredible peripheral vision to avoid becoming prey, AZ Animals reports.

Mzansi netizens poke fun at the entertaining TikTok video

South Africans were left amused by the video. Some even call for the goat to be paid for its amazing acting skills in the video.

Tshego Phiri reacted:

"I hope you gave that goat its cheque!!!."

user1478138108608 commented:

"Haibo avulwe izikole niyahlupha."

gogo_gwala3 said:

"Akasemuhle bakithi."

sinazomjelo commented:

"Hay wena marn zange ndahleka kanje."

Sbusiso Mabaso759 wrote:

"Udlala nge Shebo sama dlozi."

Imelda Luthers replied:

"This goat is definitely a paid actor."

Zingelwayoh replied:

"eSouth Africa ubhoreka uma uthanda."

