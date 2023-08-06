A woman is on cloud nine that about taking matters into her own hands after she couldn't find a job after graduating

The business owner made a TikTok video reflecting on how far she's come after deciding to venture into business

Many people were inspired after seeing a viral video of the work that the woman delivers to clients

One woman is officially an interior designer. The lady looked back on how she took charge after facing unemployment.

An Interior designer's TikTok video showing off how happy she is after beating unemployment. Image: @ladique

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see her major achievements. The video of the women's progress in her career received thousands of likes.

TikTok video of woman's interior design business gets over 100k views

One woman @ladique showed she took a brave step and started her own business in interior design. The lady admitted that she wasn't able to find a job until she started her own venture. Watch the video below:

South Africa inspired by interior designer's entrepreneurial spirit

Online users thought the woman's video was motivating. People left comments praising the lady for her amazing hard work.

ayazukisa jwili. said:

"As an interior design student, this definitely motivates me to carry on, thank you!"

Vathu_Scents added:

"And you’re killing it."

Anele Sindiswa Mathe wrote:

"Wena sisi you are such an inspiration!"

sunshine.in.my.world gushed:

"This is amazing."

Angelique was impressed:

"That looks lux! smells like royalty.

Online users love to see inspirational women in TikTok video

Many people who are on TikTok often get inspired by other women. One stunner sold magwinya while busy with her studies, and people could not get over it.

Woman opens beauty bar in her shack, creates income stream for herself

Briefly News previously reported that in an economy with a high unemployment rate, one lady decided to create employment for herself. The business owner used her little money to set up a hair and nail salon in her shack.

Kasi Economy posted the images on Twitter, a page dedicated to promoting businesses in the townships.

The salon is called Ashy's Beauty and provides ladies with wigs, wig revamps and wig installation. She also has set up a nail salon for people looking to get manicures or pedicures.

