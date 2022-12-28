A cute video of a man surprising his wife with a Christmas gift has been circulating on social media

The clip shows the man with a gift bag in hand as his two children enquire whether he’s bought something for them

While the woman was overjoyed by the gesture, the man jokingly told the kids that his wife came before them

A loving husband had netizens in their lovey-dovey feels after sharing how he surprised his wife with a thoughtful gift for Christmas.

One man left his kids empty-handed as he surprised his wife with a thoughtful gift for Christmas. Image: @tasingo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Popular Twitter user and family man, @tasingo posted a video of him stepping out of the car with a gift bag as he made his way to his wife. His curious children couldn’t help but enquire what he had and whether he had bought something for them.

@tasingo humorously responded that he only got something for his wife and that she came first.

The wife appeared over the moon as she opened her expensive perfume from her hubby, who continued to tease the kids in a funny manner.

Check out the cute video below and some comments from inspired netizens.

@DawgTeaBag responded:

“The way she looks at him. Man I want a wife.”

@Twiseasnice2 wrote:

“So beautiful. One day when I grow up, I would like to be like you sir.”

@wexa11 reacted:

“That “kiss me, wena” I’m saving it for the day I get a wife. I’m gonna buy a cap too so I can take it off when I say it. Same energy .”

@MphoRadebe94 said:

“Messi wa marriage ❤️.”

@Moe94512614 commented:

“Men well represented here..these are the Real Man ..Kudos my brother.”

@sithembisoKzn wrote:

“Great man.. he is what husbands should be to their wives. Wife first and everything follows.”

@nkeleakaDk said:

“Dear future husband please take note❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

