A video of a man expressing his joy and approval as his wife cooks and son braais has been circulating online

The clip shows him commenting on how this is the December he wanted after previously criticising having pap and Nkomazi

According to the man, the festive season is about having meat and cooked meals, leaving SA peeps amused

After complaining about eating pap and iNkomazi during the festive season, one lucky man finally got his December wish.

A man was over the moon as his cries about eating pap and Nkomazi in December were finally heard. Image: @tasingo/Twitter

Twitter user @tasingo happily took to the bluebird app to share his delight as his wife prepared a tasty meal in the kitchen while his son prepared some meat on the braai.

In a previous clip, the man had complained about his wife making Nkomazi, saying that it wasn't a proper meal for the festive season as people make it a point to braai and eat hearty meals in December.

"You see now, that is what I'm talking about," he can be heard repeatedly saying in the video.

Mzansi peeps were amused by the man's excitement and responded with funny comments to the Twitter post.

@Assistant_Chair wrote:

"The December we've been waiting for....."

@toobadatlove said:

"Eseng inkomaz ."

@Bhung08062563Ma reacted:

"Kgosi mara and his stomach politics."

@Asanda56701527 replied:

“ke Dec now happy for Kgosi & his dad.”

@Alphy88081485 reacted:

"Meat, meat and meat. This is December ."

@llutladi wrote:

"Mara Kgosi is showing leadership ."

@djslugs_za commented:

“Eseng nkomazi mahn .”

@Zizoberry said:

" Hai Daddy ene ke le clown era straight."

