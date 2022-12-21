A video of a family having a funny quarrel about eating Nkomazi in December has been circulating online

The footage shows the man complaining to his wife about her making pap and maas when other people are braaing

Although the woman insisted it was just for one night, the husband said the basic meal wasn't appropriate for the festive season

December is a lifestyle in South Africa. It is all about having fun, going out, being festive with loved ones and eating good food.

One hubby expressed great disapproval about having pap and Nkomazi in December. Image: @tasingo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

One man was unimpressed when his wife decided to make pap and Nkomazi (maas) for dinner in the middle of the most festive month of the year.

A video posted by @tasingo shows him expressing great disapproval as his wife enjoys the basic meal in front of him. He goes on to inquire why they are having Nkomazi for dinner when people are out braaing and eating nice at this time of the year.

The woman insisted that it was only for one night, but her hubby wasn't hearing any of it.

"I'm not being dramatic, but this ka December ," the post was captioned.

Netizens responded with banter and funny comments to the family's festive dinner dilemma.

@bothwells said:

“l second you bro, nkomazi must fall kaDecember angeke.”

@Mol84Mos responded:

“ I love you this family you make my laugh.”

@FatsoTabane wrote:

"Kgosi is just a vibe."

@VusiHGumbi reacted:

"I don't mind. I love iNkomazi, but this month is not for iNkomazi" ."

@TshxpoGP commented:

"Mother used to say: "Mmpa ke stlatla. Ako je, o robale. Etla itsella kae gore o jele eng?". I'd eat that pap and inkomasi with a smile on my face.”

@Bonga_BN replied:

“Aiy ngeke yhoo December pho.. I'm with you on this one, my father. Never .”

Source: Briefly News