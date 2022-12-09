A video of a Mzansi couple having a hilarious debate about the husband’s physical appearance has been circulating online

The footage shows the man insist that his wife should consider herself lucky for marrying such a handsome man

The unimpressed woman profusely denies that he is handsome and claims that he knows how to clean up well

One woman refused to let her hubby have the spotlight after he claimed she was lucky to have married him based on his good looks.

A wife would not let his husband shine after he claimed that he was a handsome man.

Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter by @tasingo shows the couple in a car together as the man tells his wife that he is handsome.

“That one is given, your husband is handsome. You are lucky to be married by this hunk,” he says.

The woman is quick to disagree as she makes noises of disapproval and tells her husband that he isn’t handsome but rather that he knows how to bath.

The two have a hilarious back-and-forth debate about the man’s looks. The woman adds that she married him because he is not handsome. The defeated man maintains his stance before they both share a good laugh.

“One thing we would never ever agree with ,” the Twitter post was captioned.

Mzansi netizens were left amused by the couple’s quarrel and responded with funny comments on the post.

@Raobaka_Tholo reacted:

“Modimo Wame!!!”

@Khalessi_cumi1 responded:

“Mama tlhe you are so good with words. I'm finished!!!! You know what takes the cup is you are loving even though you denying this man de compliments .”

@ItuizPresent replied:

“Mrs N gatshabe go roll ka koloi, masole a mmele awele ko driver eitse bare wena oitsi gotlhapa gwalla “aaiiiiiiih”.”

@skhefekhefe commented:

“He is hurt .”

@thabisomashapaa said:

“Eish sorry daddy.”

@TLBZeeno replied:

“I was born handsome .”

