A beautiful young lady residing in the North West province has posted pictures of her neat home on social media

In one of the snaps, the 24-year-old lady showed off her lovely bedroom area with colourful blankets

Social media users complimented her style and loved how innovatively she used the smaller space she had

A 24-year-old woman in the North West province had peeps buzzing after she posted photos of her small crib online.

Zïïëy Portia Mpuqa has a lovely bedroom. Image: Zïïëy Portia Mpuqa.

Source: Facebook

The space, which appeared to be a one-roomed living quarters, looked lovely and neat, with every item in its place.

Zïïëy Portia Mpuqa posted her photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group.

The pretty hun noted that she was still young and trying to use the space as best she could, captioning her post:

“I am 24 years old and I am still trying please fix. First time posting.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens love North West lady’s home

Facebook users complimented the young woman’s space. Other people offered advice on how she could optimally use the area.

Here are some top reactions:

Fatima Gaye said:

“Beautiful bedroom. Very clean.”

Sithembile Mavhimira Jumbe simply wrote:

“Perfect, hey.”

Matseba Nkgoeng advised:

“I saw the comment about removing a fitted sheet. That's correct. Buy yourself a small basket for cosmetics and put them inside. That's a lot of items on a mirror and it doesn't look good.”

Lulu Senzwa Mbolambi wrote:

“You and I have a similar bedroom suite. I am so in love with it. What you must do, my darling, in that bedroom is use bright linen colours. You will see. Yellow, baby blue, dusty pink. All of those nice bright colours.”

Lady arranges her room like hotel

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had arranged her room to look like a VIP hotel room.

The creative woman placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

At the entrance of the apartment was her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet, and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was also neatly arranged.

Source: Briefly News