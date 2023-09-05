Popular South African media personality Inno Matijane has announced that she is now a DJ

The star shared that she was afraid to pursue the industry, although she was passionate about it

She also encouraged people to use her services, vowing that she would bring life to parties and events with great music and performances

Inno Matijane has added to the list of South African stars joining the DJying industry. The media personality shared the great news with her followers on Instagram.

Inno Matijane has ventured into the DJying industry. Image: @innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Inno Matijane announces her new venture

The DJing industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in South Africa. Several celebrities including actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela and singer and actor Naak MusiQ are among the many stars who have joined the industry.

Popular social media influencer and reality television star Inno Matijane announced on her social media pages that she has taken the leap of faith to pursue her passion. The star said she has always been afraid of starting but feels now is the time.

Leaving her contact details on the post, Inno called on people to get in touch with him, promising to bring live to any event with his fire performances and great music selection. The post read:

"For years I was afraid to pursue this even though I knew it’s something I am passionate about. Entertaining the crowd, playing amazing music and making everyone happy at groove. Even started my DJ classes @riseacademysa 2 years ago life got too busy for me and though I couldn’t finish my course, I knew I am not giving up on what I wanted.

"I am now confident to say I am proud to announce I am about to be your favourite DJ. I am ready to bring great music, performance and happiness to you at groove."

Inno Matijane gets support from fans

Mzansi loves people who follow their passion. Many headed to Inno's comments section with heartwarming responses.

@yayarsa said:

" congratulations my babe."

@lin_fow commented:

"It's so inspiring to watch your transition from one industry to the other without fail, the way you chase after your dreams and are always unapologetic about it. Good luck on this new journey you're about to embark on my friend, there will be challenges but as always I know you gon f*ck sh*t up. We got your back "

@kgarebeyaga added:

"What happened to ur cosmetics line or something?"

fiks_n wrote:

"You are gifted, use it. You are in a season of healing and harvest @innomatijane"

Cyan Boujee smokes hookah while spinning the decks, video raises questions about her DJing skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee recently faced scrutiny after a viral video of her smoking hookah during a club set raised questions about her dedication to her DJing craft.

Some people on Twitter have criticized her lack of professionalism and questioned whether she takes DJing seriously.

Source: Briefly News